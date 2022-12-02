Britannia's Burning: Fire on the Bridge

Not Available

This film marks 50 years since the fire that ravaged the Britannia railway bridge over the treacherous Menai Straits to Anglesey. It includes remarkable archive and moving eyewitness accounts of the destruction and rebirth of a British engineering masterpiece. Using a wealth of footage from the time, stunning photography and first-hand testimonies from the men who risked their lives fighting the flames, this is the vivid story of the Britannia Bridge from its building in the Victorian Age to its resurrection in the 1970s.