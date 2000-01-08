2000

Britannic

  • Action
  • Drama
  • History

Release Date

January 8th, 2000

Studio

Flashpoint (I)

It was the sister ship of the infamous Titanic... and its final destiny was the same. Experience the true untold story of Britannic, a tumultuous, epic voyage of human passion, courage and betrayal aboard an ill-fated ocean liner bound for a shattering demise. With the world at war, an undercover British agent (Amanda Ryan), embarks the Britannic in search of a German spy believed to be on board to sabotage the ship. Posing as a governess, the undercover agent finds herself falling in love with the ship's chaplain (Edward Atterton). In a stunning discovery, the lovers suddenly find themselves enemies of war. And when a massive explosion deals a deathblow to the ship, their battle becomes one for their own survival. With a dynamic, international cast and a story line that hosts a chilling tale of espionage, politics and romance, Britannic brings one of history's most devastating events to riveting, new life.

Cast

Jacqueline BissetLady Lewis
Edward AttertonReynolds
Amanda RyanVera Campbell
Ben DanielsTownsend
John Rhys-DaviesCaptain Barrett
Bruce PayneDoctor Baker

