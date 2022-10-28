British Country Birds: A Visual Field Guide to Bird Watching

Not Available

Grab your binoculars and head outdoors for this exciting introduction to birdwatching in the beautiful British countryside. From the bluebell-dotted woodlands, to the wild and sprawling moors of Yorkshire, this informative program will teach you how to spot popular British birds in their natural habitats. You will become familiar with how to identify species, learn birdcalls, discover the best places to birdwatch, as well as learn how to attract and feed birds. And if that weren't enough, you will also get up close and personal with a wide variety of common and unique birds ranging from the blackbird, robin, sparrow, and magpie, to the green finch, rook, pheasant, and owl. This is one journey of exploration that will truly make your mind take flight.