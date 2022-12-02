British Railways Today: Issue 1

Not Available

This is the first in a new DVD series featuring trains and action from the National Network as well as on the many varied and interesting Heritage Lines in Britain. We begin in the far South-West as we call at Penzance, Marazion and St.Erth. Our May 2018 visit sees HSTs (pre-Hitachi InterCity Express Train era) working between Long Rock Depot, the station and on towards London. Voyagers, Sprinters and also Class 57s on the sleeper service to and from London also appear. The Severn Valley Railway is visited next on a typical running day in February 2018 as well as at the excellent Spring diesel Gala. Next we look at everyday services through Lancing on the West Sussex Coastway: class 313 and 377 feature. The Bluebell Railway follows with action from running days and then the visit of three Deltics for the Deltic Preservation Society’s 40th Anniversary event. Finally we have extended coverage of the ‘40s at 60‘ event held at the East Lancashire Railway in April 2018.