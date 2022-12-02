British Railways Today: Issue 2

Not Available

The programme starts with a visit to the Wherry lines to the east of Norwich, where we see the old semaphore signals in operation during their final months before replacement by colour light signalling. It is the East Coast Main Line that we visit next as we study class 91s and HSTs at speed on this classic main line. Soon the current-day rail scene along this stretch will change forever with new ‘Azuma’ IETs due for large scale introduction. We head to the Peak District next and a study of stone workings near Buxton. Class 37 number 716 is the stand out star with some classic thrash action as it toils away shunting heavy stone trains. The programme concludes with a trip to the Severn Valley Railway as we attend the Class 50s Golden Jubilee Gala held in early October 2018.