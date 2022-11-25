Not Available

The British Rock Symphony was a tour that featured classic rock hits presented by a gospel choir, a full orchestra and vocalists including: Roger Daltrey, Darlene Love, Nikki Lamborn, Alice Cooper, Paul Young, Simon Townshend and Gary Brooker. Geoff Whitehorn played guitar and Zak Starkey performed on drums with Jaz Lochrie on Bass guitar. 1 Jumping Jack Flash 2 Imagine 3 Blackbird 4 Come Together 5 Kashmir 6 Norwegian Wood 7 Street Fighting Man 8 Start Me Up 9 5:15 10 Ruby Tuesday 11 Stairway To Heaven 12 Conquistador 13 A Whiter Shade Of Pale 14 Let It Be 15 Pinball Wizard 16 You Better You Bet 17 Who Are You 18 With A Little Help From My Friends