British Train Disasters 1914-1975

This compilation of newsreel reports from the British Movietone News archive is a companion release to the best selling SFE DVD release BRITISH STEAM RAILWAY DISASTERS - 1913 to 1967 that previously collected together the news reports of the other two main newsreel companies, Reuters and British Pathé. GREAT BRITISH TRAIN DISASTERS is a comprehensive round up of no less than 76 disasters, mostly from the era of steam locomotion. Railway accidents happen for a variety of reasons from passing red signals, driver error, poor visibility, infrastructure and equipment failures, road vehicle collisions or sabotage.