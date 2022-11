Not Available

In 2007, pop princess Britney Spears was at the centre of one of the most public high-profile celebrity meltdowns of all time. Using first-hand accounts from witnesses, this documentary reveals the sequence of events that led to that meltdown, including her dramatic split from husband Kevin Federline, the custody battle over their children and the death of a beloved aunt. With contributions from media personality Perez Hilton and Love Island's Paul Knops.