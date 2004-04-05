2004

Britney Spears: In the Zone

  • Documentary
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 5th, 2004

Studio

Not Available

Britney Spears: In the Zone is a busy batch of Britney-mania, much of it featuring Spears in crisp dance numbers supplemented by behind-the-scenes glimpses and chatter. The heart of the DVD is an ABC television special featuring live performances of "Toxic," "Breathe on Me," and "I'm a Slave 4 U." A fun highlight is Spears's hip-hop collaboration with the Ying Yang Twins on "(I Got That) Boom Boom," one of the few numbers in the star's stage repertoire with a little room for spontaneity. Between songs one finds Spears gushing over her grandfather, praising her entourage, describing the emotional toll of being in the public eye, and writing songs.

Cast

MadonnaHerself
Britney SpearsHerself

View Full Cast >

Images