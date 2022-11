2001

Watch pop queen Britney Spears cavorting in the sun and surf in "Live and More!" Part concert video and part travelogue, this fun-filled special features eight songs performed live on Hawaii's Waikiki Beach in front of thousands of enthusiastic fans. These songs are interspersed with clips of Britney's down time in Hawaii. Completing this grab bag are three music videos and clips from her appearance on Saturday Night Live.