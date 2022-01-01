Britney Spears: Live from Las Vegas

Not Available

Have you ever had a dream that felt so real, you couldn't tell the difference between the real world and the dream world? On November 18, 2001, the world's biggest star, Britney Spears, brought her "Dream Within a Dream" Tour to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in legendary Las Vegas, Nevada. This defining concert moment, witnessed by millions of fans as it was broadcast live on HBO, is now yours to own on DVD.