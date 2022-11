Not Available

In the 1990s, teen pop idol Britney Spears took the country by storm, and her meteoric rise to superstardom is the stuff of legend. This intriguing documentary chronicles the years of hard work it took to turn a little girl from Kentwood, La., into an overnight sensation. Interviews with those who knew her when tell the tale of how Britney made the journey from "Star Search" (at age 6) and "Mickey Mouse Club" star to teen pop princess.