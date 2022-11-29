Britten: Curlew River

Not Available

Inspired by Japanese Noh theatre, Benjamin Britten's church parable is a truly striking work. Ian Bostridge heads a starry cast alongside Britten Sinfonia Voices and musicians. Benjamin Britten and William Plomer’s synthesis of a Noh play and Christian parable set in medieval East Anglia is a unique and extraordinary work – a piece shot through with the strange, exotic sounds of bells, un-tuned drums, organ and chamber ensemble. Curlew River sweeps audiences into a fascinating, unknown world portraying both Buddhist world views and Christian redemption beliefs. Celebrated tenor Ian Bostridge heads a starry cast to reprise his acclaimed interpretation of the Madwoman. The cast also includes bass-baritone Ashley Riches as the Ferryman, alongside Britten Sinfonia and the orchestra’s own professional choir, Britten Sinfonia Voices, directed by Eamonn Dougan.