Britten: The Turn of the Screw - Opera North

    In a remote country house, the newly-appointed governess arrives to take charge of the orphaned Flora and Miles. She must fight to protect them from strange and menacing spirits. But are these apparitions real, or the product of her troubled imagination? And what terrible evil occurred before her arrival? Based on the ghost story by Henry James, this edge-of-your-seat psychological thriller reaches new levels of terror and claustrophobia in this spine-chilling production. The disturbingly beautiful music rachets the tension up to breaking point. Hold on tight to your seat, you’re in for quite a night…

