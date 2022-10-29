Bro, Nampak Motor Gua?

Not Available

Epol's motorcycle is missing, so he is now on his own adventure to get his motorcycle back! His motorcycle was stolen by two thieves, and in the process, Epol meets Azura, whose handbag was stolen by the same thieves! Unfortunately for Azura, in her hand contain a thumb drive that important for Tan Sri Bakhir, a wealthy businessman. Tan Sri Bakhir quickly offers Epol a sum of money; RM 50,000 if he finds the thieves and gives the thumb drive to the bank. Epol accepts the offer and his quest of finding his motorcycle and the thumb drive! Will he be able to pull this off?