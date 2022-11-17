Broad Daylight

Not Available

An amazing and timeless collection of pretty peelers brought to the masses by super 8 seamstress Victoria Renard and Memphis Movie Messiah JMM [Superstarlet A.D.]. Set against a backdrop of sock dropping rock and roll and beautifully bizarre screen-warped colorization. Featuring the timeless toasts of the modern burlesque scene such as Miss Exotic Wood 2002 KITTEN DeVILLE [Auto Focus], URSULINA [Lucha Va Voom], THE FISHNET FLOOZYS, Miss Exotic Wood 2004 DIRTY MARTINI, MIMI LeMEAUX, CANDY WHIPLASH, THE DEVILETTES, THE SOPHISTIKITTENS, and MORE! See Starlets "burlesque" to garage rocknroll recorded in the most primitive conditions!