Broadmoor - Inside Britain's Highest Security Psychiatric Hospital

For over 146 years Broadmoor hospital has gained a reputation as the last stop for some of the UK’s most dangerous criminals. It was thought of as the place where mentally unstable offenders would be incarcerated for the rest of their lives – until a recent and radical change. Broadmoor is a brave documentary that goes behind the formidable walls at a time when a controversial new approach seeks to release inmates back into society after no longer than nine years. With unprecedented access to staff and their patients, Broadmoor exposes the myths surrounding mental health and reveals the realities of life inside a notorious institution.