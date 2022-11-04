Not Available

Broadway Big Shot

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

This drama chronicles the extreme measures taken by a determined young crime reporter to get an interview with a notorious convict. The zealous journalist, also a star quarterback on the town college team, decides to become a convict himself. He gets into the prison, becomes president of the prisoners' union, does his interview, successfully woo's the warden's daughter, and gets out in time to publish his story before anyone else does. His career is off to a tremendous start.

Cast

Ralph ByrdJimmy O'Brien
Virginia ValeBetty Collins
William HalliganWarden Collins
Dick RichTom Barnes
Herbert RawlinsonDistrict Attorney

Images