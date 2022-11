Not Available

It's carnival time, crowds gather for horse races and the games and food of a midway. Bobby the singing jockey will be riding the favorite Stardust, and if they win, the prize money will enable Bobby to ask Maggie, a carnival florist, to marry him. Tony, an exuberant balloon man, happens on a plot to hobble Stardust. Tony has bet his business on the race's outcome. How will Stardust do?