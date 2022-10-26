1984

Broadway Danny Rose

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 26th, 1984

Studio

Orion Pictures Corporation

A hapless talent manager named Danny Rose, by helping a client, gets dragged into a love triangle involving the mob. His story is told in flashback, an anecdote shared amongst a group of comedians over lunch at New York's Carnegie Deli. Rose's one-man talent agency represents countless incompetent entertainers, including a one-legged tap dancer, and one slightly talented one: washed-up lounge singer Lou Canova (Nick Apollo Forte), whose career is on the rebound.

Cast

Mia FarrowTina Vitale
Frank RenzulliJoe Rispoli
Milton BerleMilton Berle
Joe FranklinJoe Franklin
Woody AllenDanny Rose

