Broadway Idiot follows Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong from a punk rock concert at Madison Square Garden to the opening of his musical American Idiot on Broadway - only ten blocks away, but worlds apart. From behind the curtain share in the crazy journey of turning the mega-hit album into a punk rock musical - and ultimately see how the world of theater transformed Billie Joe.
|Billie Joe Armstrong
|Himself (archive footage)
|Michael Mayer
|Himself (archive footage)
|John Gallagher Jr.
|Himself (archive footage)
|Michael Esper
|Himself (archive footage)
|Mary Faber
|Herself (archive footage)
|Rebecca Naomi Jones
|Herself (archive footage)
