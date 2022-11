Not Available

This edition of the Broadway Theatre Archive series features a performance of Percy MacKaye's satiric play "Scarecrow," which follows a straw man (Gene Wilder) brought to life in colonial Massachusetts by a demon to visit revenge on a witch's two-faced neighbor. But the jig may be up when the scarecrow falls for his mark. Blythe Danner, Norman Lloyd, Nina Foch and Pete Duel also star in this engaging 1971 production.