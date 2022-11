Not Available

Dramatist Luigi Pirandello's mordant comedy of manners tells the tale of upper-crust Italians Silia Gala (Joan Van Ark) and her sneering spouse, Leone (John McMartin), who finds his impassivity tested when he has to duel his wife's frustrated paramour (David Dukes). Glenn Close and Charles Kimbrough appear in early roles in this witty 1975 production from the Broadway Theatre Archive series of televised plays.