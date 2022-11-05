Broadway Thru a Keyhole

Racketeer Frank Rocci is smitten with Joan Whelan, a dancer at Texas Guinan's famous Broadway night spot. He uses his influence to help her get a starring role in the show, hoping that it will also get Joan to fall in love with him. After scoring a hit, Joan accepts Frank's marriage proposal, more out of gratitude than love. The situation gets even stickier when she falls for a handsome band leader during a trip to Florida. Can she tell Frank she's in love with someone else?
|Russ Columbo
|Clark Brian
|Paul Kelly
|Frank Rocci
|Blossom Seeley
|Sybil Smith
|Gregory Ratoff
|Max Mafoofski
|Hugh O'Connell
|Chuck Haskins
|Hobart Cavanaugh
|Peanuts Dinwiddie
