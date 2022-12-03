Broadway & Union Square, New York

Not Available

Photographed: August 19, 1901. Location: Broadway and 14th Street, New York, N.Y. Camera: Arthur W. Marvin. Duration: 0:22 at 15 fps. Biograph production no. 2264. Descriptions: - "A couple of trams, one traveling towards the camera, the other traveling away, and the passengers who get on and off." - "Electric trolley's pick up and drop off passengers on Broadway near Union Square. The area was originally part of Elias Brevoort's farm in the early eighteenth century. It eventually contained the intersection of the Bowery and Bloomingdale Road (now Broadway) and in 1811 was known as Union Place. Between 1860 and 1910 retail stores such as Tiffany's and Brentano's moved to the area, which became the midpoint in the fashionable shopping district later known as the Ladies' Mile."