Not Available

In a time long before Okada, Naito and Omega, New Japan Pro Wrestling were deep in the red, producing an awful wrestling product and being compared to the last days of WCW. Their founder Antonio Inoki throws a Hail Mary and brings ex-WWE main eventer, NFL washout and soon to be MMA star Brock Lesnar over to carry the company and be their champion...needless to say, things do not go according to plan.