Not Available

Fraternity is brotherhood. Brotherhood is love. Does it only exist between two men with the same ideals? Only with brothers of the same sexuality? What does it take to co-exist in a world dominated by strong norms and tradition? Terence is a 20-year-old graduating pre-law student who believes that entering a prestigious fraternity will help him with his ultimate ambition to become a lawyer. But will his being gay become a hindrance? Tad is a 22-year-old law student. He is the second highest leader of the fraternity. When in the exercise of duty, he is tough  outside, he is kind and gentle. As a poor boy who wants to uplift his status, fraternity seals in his chances for sure and better jobs when he graduates. Nevertheless, between Terence and Tad, their mutual attraction becomes a greater force that they need to conceal. But how do they do that as the final initiation night looms, and their secrets are already revealed?