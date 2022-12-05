Not Available

" Broder Gabrielsen " in its time awoke a major debate , and already during the shooting of the film went high waves in the press . The film points a strong warning against religious fanaticism and against contemporary preachers, and it met then also strong opposition from some of these . In the film we meet the piecemeal lay preacher , Brother Gabrielsen ( ALF MALLAND ) , who discovers how modern music , rhythms and ecstasy gives great success when it comes to getting listeners to his preaching . He will soon get his big break , and keeps ecstatic revival meetings with tongues and " healings " through prayer . It ends in discouragement and defeat then wonders absent for Gabrielsen , and personal tragedies for those who were misguided .