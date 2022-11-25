Broke A$$ Road Trip

Not Available

Pro Sports and Celebrity Lifestyle Photographer takes his two friends on a journey across country traveling the Old Route 66 Highway looking for the next adventure. They start their adventure out in Canton, Ohio and make their way west to the Pacific Coast. As they explore the middle America they find themselves entangled with the law with a variety of near mishaps. Finding themselves stuck in the mud of some crop circles, shot down drones in the Hollywood Hills, shooting the stars with light painting, and steel wool adventure in the middle of the Texas Cadillac Ranch. Nothing thrown at them could stop the adventure of exploring a lifetime of stops within a 12 day journey.