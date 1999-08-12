1999

Brokedown Palace

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 12th, 1999

Studio

Two Girls Productions

Best friends Alice and Darlene take a trip to Thailand after graduating high school. In Thailand, they meet a captivating Australian man, who calls himself Nick Parks. Darlene is particularly smitten with Nick and convinces Alice to take Nick up on his offer to treat the two of them to what amounts to a day trip to Hong Kong. In the airport, the girls are seized by the police and shocked to discover that one of their bags contains heroin.

Cast

Kate BeckinsaleDarlene Davis
Bill PullmanHank Greene
Jacqueline KimYon Greene
Lou Diamond PhillipsRoy Knox
Daniel LapaineNick Parks
Tom AmandesDoug Davis

