Broken Blade: Book Six - Enclave of Lamentations

Baldr and his men carries Delphine back to the kingdom after discovering Rygart. Borcuse orders the attack on the capital without waiting for the others to rejoin. Sigyn makes a weapon using Athenian's golem parts. Narvi finds her surviving men and return to protect the capital. Cleo decides to go back and hugs Sigyn good bye. Borcuse's army manage to break the Krisnan's first defense line and the battle moves into the streets. Sigyn's men manage to find Delphine and repairs it while its automatic cooling system is still operating. When the Delphine cools, Rygart leaps to defend the kingdom and fought Borcuse. Sigyn delivers the make shift weapon to Rygart and he initially unable to fight Borcuse because he is too fast but when Borcuse's Golen's leg cracks, Rygart damages it. Borcuse comes out of the cockpit and use his handgun to shoot at Rygart replaying Girghe's last moment. Rygart kills him and Borcuse's army lost. Zess upon hearing Cleo's escape decides to find her.