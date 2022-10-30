Not Available

Broken Blade: Book Three - The Mark of the Assassin's Dagger

  • Action
  • Animation
  • Fantasy

The inhabitants of the continent of Cruzon are born with the ability to freely control quartz. Technology based on this power allows them to perform a great multitude of tasks such as shoot projectiles and pilot mobile suits (called Golems in this society). Rygart Arrow is an un-sorcerer, a rare individual who is unable to levitate even the smallest crystal. Living with his brother on a farm, he receives a letter from an old friend, Hodr, the current king. Close companion of the king and queen when they were students at Assam Military School, Arrow is informed that a war is about to occur. Hodr called him because an ancient type of Golem has been found in a mining shaft. No one has been able to move it and Queen Sigyn, an expert engineer, suspects that maybe an un-sorcerer might be the key to activate it.

Cast

Chiwa SaitoSigyn Erster
Minoru ShiraishiNair
Kazuya NakaiGeneral Borcuse
Takuma TerashimaIo
Yuichi NakamuraHodr
Tomoya KawaiLogen G. Garf Ensance

