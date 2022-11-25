Broken Cradle

Not Available

Tragedy strikes when Olivia and Harry Davis’ newborn baby doesn’t survive the birth. 6 months later the young couple have come to terms with their loss and are rebuilding their lives, they may even be ready to try again for a family soon. But when Olivia meets glamourous Brooke Marsden and her baby girl, she is overwhelmed by a feeling of love and longing. She quickly becomes obsessed with Brooke and her baby, which worries Harry. Is Olivia going crazy’ Or is a mother’s instinct always right’ Katie Leclerc and Jeff Schine star.