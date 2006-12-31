2006

Broken English

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 2006

Studio

Not Available

Nora Wilder (Parker Posey), a single, career woman works at a Manhattan boutique hotel where her excellent skills in guest relations lack in the romantic department. If it is not her loving and dominant mother (Gena Rowlands) attempting to set her up that consistently fail, she has her friend’s (Drea de Matteo) disastrous blind dates to rely on as a backup for further dismay. She's surrounded by friends who are all happily engaged or romantically involved and somehow, love escapes Nora -- until she meets an unusual Frenchman (Melvil Poupaud) who helps her discover life beyond her self-imposed boundaries.

Cast

Parker PoseyNora Wilder
Drea de MatteoAudrey Andrews
Tim GuineeMark Andrews
Gena RowlandsVivien Wilder-Mann
Melvil PoupaudJulien
Justin TherouxNick Gable

View Full Cast >

Images