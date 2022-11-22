Not Available

Glerbrot (Broken Glass) is an all Icelandic TV movie from the 1986, featuring Björk in the leading role as Maria - who is somewhat of a rebel and problem child. Her mother died and her father remarried some awful lady, and Maria isn't happy at all. She takes a drug overdose and winds up in a home for other girls with problems, but the two women who run the place turn out to be not quite the ladies they seemed. Maria knows she can't stay there very long, and starts planning her escape.