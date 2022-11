Not Available

Marios and Louiza broke up because of the war. Marios goes to the front to fight, and Louiza agrees, under pressure from her father, to marry a wealthy man named Alkis, as she believes that Marios has died. When Marios comes back from the front, he wants Louiza back, and he meets with his friend Alkis, who asks him not to contend for the woman he loves. Louiza gets very upset by the new turn of events and loses her memory.