Broken Leg is a movie about Karla, a perennial college student who's afraid to face the real world. She needs her older sister, Kate, to co-sign on yet another student loan. As a test, Kate asks Karla to look after her husband, Theo, who recently broke his leg. Karla thinks this will be an easy way to prove she's responsible but little does she know that Kate and Theo are expecting a baby and that Theo views this weekend as his last chance to party. Over the weekend Karla and Theo will learn a lot about responsibility.