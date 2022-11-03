Not Available

Broken Limbs documents the two year journey of filmmakers Guy Evans and Jamie Howell who decided to make a film about the rapidly changing farming industry after they noticed that the orchards in their hometown of Wenatchee Valley were fast disappearing. Hoping to generate awareness about the plight of American small and family owned farms at the hands of the corporate machine, the two began to research the increasingly untrustworthy nature of the food industry. As their film progresses, however, it becomes apparent that despite the tragedy befalling independent farms, there is a movement giving hope both to those concerned with safe, quality produce and those who want independent growers to succeed: sustainable agriculture. Howell and Evans take a long look at a movement that calls itself New American Farmers, and decide if the trend offers real hope