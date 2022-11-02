Not Available

Broken Lullaby

  • Drama
  • Romance
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Universum Film (UFA)

Rich Hungarian-born orphan Katya Davidov commissions Jordan Kirkland to research her past starting from a photograph, showing her as a child next to an elusive Fabergé music box. Luckily experienced Yankee-Hungarian treasure hunter and womanizer Nick Rostov gently forces his help upon her, although Jordan stubbornly risks dealing with his dodgy competitor Gudrun Kuper and her ruthless employer, count Borodin.

Cast

Mel HarrisJordan Kirkland
Oliver TobiasCount Borodin
Jennifer DaleGudrun Kuper
Tamara GorskiDaria
Rob StewartNick Rostov

