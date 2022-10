Not Available

Papa tries to put his resisting son to bed. He does not want to go to sleep yet. 'Look daddy, the moon is broken.' Now, daddy is fed up! He pushes the bed out of the window and together they fly through the air. The bed floats and rocks and with the help of drawn animation they even land on the moon. At last, there is mummy. But why doesn't she say anything? A touching fantasy about bidding farewell.