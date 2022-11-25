Not Available

"The world breaks everyone and afterward many are strong at the broken places." Ernest Hemingway, A Farewell to Arms BROKEN PLACES explores why some children are permanently damaged by early adversity while others are able to thrive. By revisiting some of the abused and neglected children we profiled decades ago, we're able to dramatically illustrate how early trauma shaped their lives as adults. BROKEN PLACES interweaves these longitudinal narratives with commentary from a few internationally renowned experts to help viewers better understand the devastating impact of childhood adversity as well as the inspiring characteristics of resilience.