Broken Things

A lonely young child grows up in an isolated family, delving into her inner fantasy world. The adults around her do nothing to resolve the unbearable life they are living; everybody is resigned to their fate. The mother hides behind her cigarette smoke, the grandmother is covered with her plants, and the little girl tries to alleviate her depressing circumstances with her imagination. But as she dives deeper and deeper into herself, she realises that everything that surrounds her is part of her life, and that she cannot escape or hide.