Broken Ties

How far can a friendship go? How much time and distance can it endure? Nina and Pauline have been the best of friends since they were little. Their friendship was sealed by a promise that they would remain best friends forever, through whatever. This promise was tested when Pauline had to leave the country for good. Time passes, they grow and change apart. Though they were continents apart, Pauline and Nina still found a way to communicate with each other through Skype. Nina soon realizes that her best friend has become a complete different person while she on the other hand, stays her same self. Now, Nina tries to bring her old best friend back. She reminds Pauline about their promise they once made because for Nina, they maybe apart in distance but never at heart.