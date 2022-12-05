Not Available

Broken Time

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

     Like Jeanne d'Arc in front of the scaffold, clueless. Finally, a fight, they come to get her, the  redeeming handshake. Out of the hands, on the hands, that’s how you can read broken time:  because something is eliminated, combed, scratched and lovely caressed. Perhaps the velvet  glove is the connecting through time. For an alliance it´s taken off. Something is sealed: memory and dream play off against each other, the best fighter will be adopted. And ultimately it burns to  ashes, the famous story, it was all a dream. Maybe she was the boy that she kissed, at least she  resembles him. The image section and traces on the material are covering the secret. Serious men come up to exterminate her. "Deform Your Dreams" as the only liberation.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images