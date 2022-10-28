Not Available

" Broken Tongue is an ode to the freedom of movement, association, and expression. It pays homage to the diaspora of the different waves of migration, and challenges the way we represent our narratives. It is a search for a renewed consciousness, for reinvention, a "what if", the formal equivalent of asking a question expressed with a broken tongue - or not so broken after all. Mainly made with images from the January 1st issues of "The New York Times" since its beginning in 1851 to 2013, Broken Tongue is a heartfelt tribute to avant-garde sound performer Tracie Morris and to her poem "Afrika". " - Mónica Savirón