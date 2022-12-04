Broken Trust: Ending Athlete Abuse

Not Available

BROKEN TRUST takes an unflinching look at the secret world of sexual and emotional abuse experienced by athletes. Moving beyond attention-grabbing headlines, the film draws on courageous first-hand testimonies from Olympic and national-class athletes and coaches to reveal how victims in the sports world are often isolated and ostracized for speaking out, how parents are pressured to keep silent when confronted by abusive coaches, and how more and more athletes are fighting back to change the system. Broken Trust is a powerful tool for critically examining the systemic and social forces that contribute to the culture of abuse in sports and beyond. Featuring interviews with Jessica Armstrong, Katelyn Ohashi, Craig Maurizi, Nancy Hogshead-Makar, Eva Rondansky, John Hoberman, and Pam Boteler.