BrokenHearts

To Olivia (Julie Estelle), Jamie (Reza Rahadian) is her first, and last, love. When they’re having the time of their lives, doctor diagnoses Jamie with anorexia nervose. He must have a special treatment and soon feels that his condition is deteriorating. Suddenly he disappears. Olivia feels betrayed but Jamie secretly is devising a plan to make Olivia happy. Jamie asks his friend, Aryo (Darius Sinathrya), a novelist, to replace his position in Olivia’s heart. For the sake of Jamie, who’s almost like a brother to him, Aryo does what he asks. At least since Olivia is close to Aryo, Jamie still can see her and give her a rose when she’s asleep on Aryo’s couch, whose apartment in next to Jamie. Aryo’s job as a novelist makes it easy for Olivia, who’s an editor in a publishing house, to communicate with him. Trouble comes when Jamie discovers that Aryo is really in love with Olivia. Jamie asks him to cut ties with her, but nothing is easy when one is dealing with losing.