Two friends loiter on a square, with their mopeds. Loitering youngsters, moped girls: in any case, there is no sign of parents or school. The girls laugh, are silent and quarrel, joke about `nice tits', flirt with a Moroccan boy (and call him a fucking fundamentalist when he walks off with another girl). In between, they ride their mopeds. A loosely acted draft of two young lives.