Broncho Billy and the Western Girls

Evelyn and Irene Courteny, through the helplessness of their father, who is a cripple, are given charge of the general store and post office. A large bag of gold with registered letters, etc., are delivered by the mail carrier on day. Dick Lee, a notorious outlaw, sees the delivery of the valuable bag. That night, with a gang, Lee breaks into the post office and would have carried off the treasure, had not Evelyn escaped through a back window, mounted her horse, and rode away. One of the men sees her, however, and the three go in pursuit. Irene is quick to inform Broncho Billy, and the latter arrives just in time to save Evelyn from the hands of the bandits. The three are captured. Broncho Billy falls in love with Irene and the two are left to plan their future happiness. (Moving Picture World synopsis)