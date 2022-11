Not Available

Juan Yukas, a greaser, schemes with his sweetheart, Evelyn, to hold up the stage and rob the driver of the express box. Broncho Billy is infatuated with Evelyn, The coach is held up. Broncho Billy captures Juan and takes him to Evelyn's shack, to get a drink of water. Evelyn betrays herself. Although he loves her, his duty compels Broncho Billy to take Evelyn prisoner.